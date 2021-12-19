Lamar Jackson Out vs. Packers, Misses First Game Due to Injury

Dec 19, 2021 at 03:03 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121921-Inactives
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson will officially miss his first game because of an injury, as the star quarterback is among the Ravens' inactives for their Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson didn't practice all week after suffering a sprained ankle last week in Cleveland. The Ravens still held out hope that he would feel well enough to play Sunday, but he didn't make enough progress.

Jackson did not come onto the M&T Bank Stadium field to test the ankle before the game.

That means Tyler Huntley will get the second start of his career and will have to try to outscore future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Huntley beat the Chicago Bears in his only other start and nearly rallied the Ravens from a big deficit in Cleveland last week.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh) will not play after being listed as doubtful. That's a tough blow for a defense already reeling with multiple absences in the secondary due to COVID-19.

Starting safety Chuck Clark and cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That means Baltimore's cornerbacks will be Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Kevon Seymour, Robert Jackson and Mazzi Wilkins. Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone will be the starting safeties.

On the offensive line, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) and guard/tackle Tyre Phillips (illness) will play. There was hope that Patrick Mekari (hand) could suit up after practicing all week, but he will not play. That means Phillips will again be at right tackle against a fearsome Packers pass rush. There will be a new starter, likely rookie Ben Cleveland, with Ben Powers (foot) ruled out.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee) will miss a second straight game, but tight end Nick Boyle (knee) will suit up after missing the past two weeks. That's at least some help for the blocking for the run game and pass protection.

