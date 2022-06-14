Practice Report: Lamar Jackson's Passes Have More Zip; 10 Day 1 Minicamp Observations

Ravens minicamp kicked off Tuesday at the Under Armour Performance and all eyes were on Lamar Jackson.

Jackson returned to the Under Armour Performance Center for the first time since last season ended with him injured and the Ravens outside the playoffs. After sitting out organized team activities, Jackson jumped into practice leading the offense as usual.

Teammates and coaches were happy to have him back, saying Jackson added a jolt to practice.

Here are 10 observations from Day 1 of minicamp: