Late for Work 1/6: Ian Rapoport: Ravens Confident Lamar Jackson Will Return for Playoffs

Bengals Are Near Unanimous Pick to Beat Ravens

The overwhelming consensus among pundits is that the Bengals needn't worry about the possibility of going to Baltimore in the playoffs.

All but one of the 31 pundits we sampled are predicting Cincinnati to beat the Ravens on Sunday. The lone Baltimore believer is CBS Sports' Dave Richard.

The Ravens defeated the Bengals, 19-17, in Week 5, but that seems like a lifetime ago. Cincinnati has gone 9-1 since. The Ravens have lost two of their past three games and averaged just 11.8 points over their past five games.

With Tyler Huntley (right throwing shoulder/wrist) limited in practice the past two days, rookie quarterback Anthony Brown could make his first start.

Here's what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Bengals' superior offense will be the difference.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "Lamar Jackson is still not back at practice, and these teams are not equally matched even if he were to play. While the Ravens' defense may be the better side, the Bengals' offense is more complete and explosive. In big games, lean offense."

Bold prediction: The Ravens will give up more than 30 points.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "Since Week 3, Baltimore is one of two defenses to hold every opponent under 30 points (Jets). But since the Ravens held the Bengals to 17 points in Week 5, Joe Burrow and Cincinnati have averaged the third-most points in the league (28.3 per game).

The Ravens offense will not have success running or passing against the Bengals.

NBC Sports' Chris Simms: "When D.J. Reader's on the field nobody runs the ball on the Bengals. … I'd have a hard time thinking that the Ravens are just going to be able to rely on that. Let alone we know the Bengals are good in the secondary and that Ravens offense, even if you do over-commit to stop the run, there's nobody to worry about at receiver, and they can play them man to man and stop them that way."

Without Jackson, the Ravens might be hard-pressed to even keep the game close.

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton: "The Bengals may look sluggish in this matchup, having witnessed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on their field on Monday. However, if Cincinnati can draw any motivation from the playoff implications of this matchup — with at least a shot at the No. 2 seed — it can handily beat a Ravens squad that will play without quarterback Lamar Jackson."

The Baltimore Sun's Ryan McFadden: "The Ravens' offense is a complete mess right now, and the uncertainty at quarterback as Tyler Huntley deals with a shoulder and wrist injury doesn't help. It's hard to imagine Baltimore putting enough points on the board to keep up with a Bengals offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow and talented wide receivers."

The Bengals will win, but the Ravens will be competitive.