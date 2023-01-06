Ravens Won't Be AFC North Champions, But Could Host Home Playoff Game vs. Bengals

The Ravens will not be the 2022 AFC North champions, but they could get still get one of the title's perks.

The NFL announced Thursday evening that the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed Monday night after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest will not be resumed. It will be declared a no-contest.

That means the Bengals and Bills will have played 16-game seasons while everybody else plays 17. Even if the Ravens win Sunday in Cincinnati and both teams finish with 11 wins, the Bengals would still have a higher winning percentage.

However, the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell have created a resolution that would still allow the Ravens to host a Wild-Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The league's owners would still need to approve the resolution tomorrow in a Special League Meeting. The Competition Committee gave it a thumbs up Thursday.

If the Ravens beat the Bengals and are scheduled to play them again in the wild-card round, which would be the case if the Chargers beat the Broncos in Week 18, then there would be a coin toss to determine the site of the Ravens-Bengals playoff game.

It's a way to balance what the league called "potential competitive inequities." If the Ravens win Sunday, they would have beaten the Bengals twice this year, have a 4-2 AFC North record to the Bengals' 2-4, and have the same number of total wins. Had the Bengals lost to the Bills, Baltimore would be the AFC North champion in that scenario.

Suddenly a Week 18 game that appeared to have minimal meaning (assuming Bills-Bengals was cancelled) other than playoff seeding, has much bigger implications.

The Ravens have been approaching Sunday's game with the intent to win, but it was still unclear how much their starters would play given the stakes. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald also both indicated Thursday that their game-planning and play-calling strategy for Sunday's game could be impacted by the prospect of facing the Bengals twice in two weeks.

There's been a lot up in the air this week, but finally, the Ravens may have more clarity.

"We're planning on playing the game. All the other stuff is out of our control," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

"We would be excited to be playing for the division crown. That's something that we're hopeful for, but that's really beyond us. Our job is to go win the game. Our job is to go win the football game, and really to do that, we need to control the process, which is play the best football that we can."