Lamar Jackson Was Poised and Precise in Victory

After Jackson scored twice himself, he found Andrews for touchdown catches that went for seven yards and 18 yards respectively. The great chemistry between Andrews and Jackson was on display, especially on Andrews' catch in the back of the end zone where Jackson threw the ball high where only Andrews could soar to get it.

"He's special," Andrews said of Jackson. "I thought he played an incredible game. He was just able to continually find people and extend plays time and again.

"He's the full quarterback. He's also able to do so many things other quarterbacks can't do. Lamar Jackson's second to none."

Jackson wasn't pleased with himself last week after he lost a fumble which was part of Baltimore's demise. Sunday was more like what Jackson expects from himself.

The Ravens (3-1) already have two road wins in the AFC North and hope to keep the momentum going when they visit Pittsburgh in Week 5. Jackson won't be resting on this performance, in his quest to give many more opponents sleepless nights in a new offense that he's gaining comfort with every week.

"Last week, I was just immature, so [I] just have to be week-in and week-out consistent with those situations," Jackson said. "Me being a quarterback and me having the ball in my possession every drive, [I] just have to keep getting better at that and just keep staying focused.