50 Words or Less: Protecting Lamar Jackson Is Everything

Published: Dec 09, 2023
Ryan Mink
The pieces seem to be falling into place for the Ravens. As they're getting healthier, the rest of their division foes are without their starting quarterbacks and are fading down the stretch. Baltimore owns a two-game lead in the AFC North and, despite a challenging remaining schedule, may increase it.

If the past two seasons didn't prove how critical it is to have a healthy Lamar Jackson, a look around the rest of the division hammers it home. Protecting Jackson is priority No. 1 for the Ravens' postseason hopes. If Baltimore does that, the Ravens will be a tough out.

As I stated before, I expect that Ronnie Stanley's play will improve over these next five weeks and into the playoffs. Perhaps no player benefitted more from the bye than him, and it should be noted that he practiced every day this week. Stanley knows he needs to be stronger.

Jackson doesn't like playing in the rain but has done reasonably well in it. In five rain games, he's completed 56.8% of his passes for 174 yards/game and thrown six touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also averaged 80 rushing yards/game. Fumbles (eight, four lost) have been the issue.

Conversely, Matthew Stafford has not played in the rain much, and foul weather, including high winds, will have a greater effect on their drop-back passing game than the Ravens' style of offense. Stafford likely won't want to take many risks. It could be a big day for Baltimore's pass rush.

As good as the Ravens defense has been, it's about to get even better. The return of cornerback Marlon Humphrey this Sunday, paired with the improving health of safety Marcus Williams, gives Mike Macdonald a bounty of weapons to deploy. Especially given the conditions, the defense could dominate Sunday.

Gus Edwards only had eight carries in Los Angeles, as rookie Keaton Mitchell led the backfield. That could flip this Sunday considering the rain. A powerful downhill running game with a back who has fumbled five times in 642 career carries sounds like a good bet

The Rams will have a new kicker Sunday with 39-year-old veteran Mason Crosby stepping in after 16 years with the Packers. Let's hope Justin Tucker kicks longer than 16 years in Baltimore and never puts on another uniform. There's no concern on my part about Tucker after his recent misses.

Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Coaches usually try to avoid comparing players, but Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken twice said Justin Madubuike is a good 'comp to Donald. That's high praise for Madubuike and good preparation for Tyler Linderbaum.

The Ravens are 12-3 in games immediately following the bye under Head Coach John Harbaugh – the league's second-best mark since 2008. That's nothing to sneeze at. There's a variety of reasons for that, including the coaching staff making deft tweaks and getting extra scouting time on the next opponent.

C Tyler Linderbaum vs. DT Aaron Donald Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Donald is "probably the greatest to ever play at that position." While Donald's 6 sacks this season aren't on pace with some of his career highs, he's still a player the Ravens must account for on every snap. Linderbaum is having a fine year and at least has the experience of facing off against Justin Madubuike, a player often compared to Donald in play style, in practice. In expected sloppy conditions, the Ravens may look to run the ball a lot and Linderbaum and the Ravens' guards will have to pave the way up the middle.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Donald is "probably the greatest to ever play at that position." While Donald's 6 sacks this season aren't on pace with some of his career highs, he's still a player the Ravens must account for on every snap. Linderbaum is having a fine year and at least has the experience of facing off against Justin Madubuike, a player often compared to Donald in play style, in practice. In expected sloppy conditions, the Ravens may look to run the ball a lot and Linderbaum and the Ravens' guards will have to pave the way up the middle.

Humphrey is returning from a calf injury for his first game in nearly a month. He'll have his hands full with rookie Nacua, who is a big-bodied target that has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. Nacua isn't the fastest guy, but he has a knack for getting to the right spot and Matthew Stafford gets him the ball a lot.

Humphrey is returning from a calf injury for his first game in nearly a month. He'll have his hands full with the rookie Nacua, who is a big-bodied target that has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. Nacua isn't the fastest guy, but he has a knack for getting to the right spot and Matthew Stafford gets him the ball a lot.

These two are best buddies stemming from their days together at Notre Dame. Hamilton said he's going to go even harder given that there's bragging rights on the line. Williams has been dynamic this year and has posted 231 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns in the past two games – a big reason why the Rams have won three straight. He's dangerous as an edge runner and receiving threat, but Hamilton has shown he can hang with anyone at any position he lines up at.

Beckham is going against the team he won the Super Bowl with for the first time and will be looking to have a strong showing. The Rams secondary ranks No. 15 in the league against the pass, giving up 219.8 yards per game through the air. In a rainy game, Lamar Jackson may often look for his sure-handed receiver.

The Ravens have a 91% chance of winning the AFC North, per the latest projections. Their 37% odds of a first-round bye are the best in the AFC. Getting a home playoff game as division champs is first priority, but those saying they'd rather not have a bye are wack.

