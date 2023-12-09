50 Words or Less: Protecting Lamar Jackson Is Everything

1 / 5

C Tyler Linderbaum vs. DT Aaron Donald

Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Donald is "probably the greatest to ever play at that position." While Donald's 6 sacks this season aren't on pace with some of his career highs, he's still a player the Ravens must account for on every snap. Linderbaum is having a fine year and at least has the experience of facing off against Justin Madubuike, a player often compared to Donald in play style, in practice. In expected sloppy conditions, the Ravens may look to run the ball a lot and Linderbaum and the Ravens' guards will have to pave the way up the middle.