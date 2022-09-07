Lamar Jackson Sets Friday Contract Deadline

There's still hope that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can reach a contract extension before the start of the 2022 season.

Jackson said the two sides are still talking and his official deadline for a deal is Friday. If a deal is not reached, Jackson said negotiations for an extension will be tabled.

"As of right now, we're still talking," Jackson said. "The week isn't over yet, but soon. Soon will probably be the deadline, it will probably be cut off after this week."

Asked whether he and the Ravens are any closer to reaching a deal now than they were at the beginning of training camp, Jackson said, "I have no clue."

"You'll have to ask the guy who I'm talking to. Talk to the GM about that," Jackson said.

The Ravens and Jackson have kept contract negotiations in-house throughout the entire process. One aspect that's been unique is that Jackson isn't using an agent.

"I'm comfortable, but it's probably different because it's your quarterback, and not an NFL agent, stuff like that," Jackson said. "I've been pretty cool. Eric [DeCosta] has been pretty cool with it."

If the Ravens and Jackson do not reach an agreement, Jackson will play under the fifth-year option worth $23 million. If he were to sign an extension, Jackson would presumably get a lot more money than that fully guaranteed.

Thus, Jackson was asked Wednesday about the "risk" of suffering a potential injury before signing a long-term deal. Jackson said he has not thought about taking out an insurance policy.

"It was a pretty big risk last season, the year before," Jackson said. "I wasn't thinking about contract negotiations around that time. This season, it's going to be the same thing, but I'm just playing football. Anything can happen, but God forbid the wrong thing happen. I'm keeping God first and just playing ball, like I've been doing.

"I haven't thought about any injuries, or anything like that. I just came off one last season, and I'm feeling pretty good this season. I don't even want to put that in the atmosphere. So, on to the next question on that one."

Jackson's teammates have said the quarterback has been locked in this offseason and they haven't noticed any impact from their star being in negotiations. Jackson echoed that sentiment Wednesday.