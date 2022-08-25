Lamar Jackson Won't Play in Preseason Finale

The last thing the Ravens want to do is jeopardize Jackson's health for one series of action with the first-team offense. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said this week that he's never had a starting quarterback sit out the entire preseason, but he didn't seem concerned either way.

"When I sit back and try to think logically through it … I think back to a series here and a series there that we've played. What has that really gotten us?" Roman said. "Did it make us feel better? It's like, 'I feel better; I saw him go out and execute these four basic plays and put a drive together.'"

The Ravens felt the sting of playing the starters last year. Jackson and the first-team offense got one series of action in the 2021 preseason finale in Washington and running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a season-ending knee injury. The Ravens don't want to see a repeat.