Lamar Jackson Has Reported for Ravens Minicamp

Heading into his fifth season, Jackson has been working in his home state of Florida, including with trainer and throwing coach Adam Dedeaux of 3DQB. Head Coach John Harbaugh said last week that he expected Jackson to report for mandatory minicamp.

"I know he's working hard. Lamar Jackson is a hard worker, so I'm not worried about how hard he's working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape," Harbaugh said.

"I'm sure he's strong, I'm sure he's throwing, I'm sure he's doing a good job. When he gets back here, we'll be rolling with Lamar. Right now we're rolling with the guys we've got, and when he gets here, he'll merge right in with everybody and we'll go to work from there."

It's a big season for Jackson as he looks to lead Baltimore to the Super Bowl. His teammates have said he's been locked in this season, determined to get the Ravens back into the postseason after Jackson missed the final five games last season due to an ankle injury.

Now healthy, Jackson is looking to return to his 2019 MVP form with a bolstered offensive line in front of him and stronger rushing attack than last year.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said the 2022 offense is probably about 20% new, so Jackson will have to catch up with the new wrinkles while fine-tuning his craft and developing chemistry with his targets.

While they did do some workouts and throwing sessions together this offseason, Jackson and No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman only played together in just more than six games last season. Jackson will also be taking snaps from new rookie center Tyler Linderbaum and throwing to a pair of rookie tight ends, Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely.