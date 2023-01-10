Late for Work 1/10: Report: Lamar Jackson Told People 'He Thinks He'll Be Back,' But There's a Twist 

Ian Rapoport: People Who Have Watched Lamar Jackson 'Not So Sure' He'll Return Against Bengals

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said yesterday that Lamar Jackson "has told people he thinks he'll be back" for the Ravens' wild-card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night.

When Rapoport made that revelation on "The Pat McAfee Show," McAfee responded by clapping and pumping his fist, but the host may have been guilty of premature exhilaration.

Rapoport added this caveat: "Other people who have watched him are not so sure."

McAfee made a guttural sound of disappointment, which was likely echoed by Ravens fans everywhere. Jackson has not played since suffering a knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

"Really, really a big question mark about whether or not he's going to be out there," Rapoport said. "And if he's out there, you want him to be all of the Lamar Jackson that's so, so, so good, and I just don't know if that's the case right now."

Rapoport attempted to shed light on why Jackson has yet to return from an injury that initially was expected to sideline him for 1-3 weeks.