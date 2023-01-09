News & Notes: Lamar Jackson in 'Great Spirits,' Working Hard to Return

Nick Boyle Could Still Be in Ravens' Plans

Harbaugh did not rule out veteran tight end Nick Boyle returning to the roster.

The Ravens waived Nick Boyle on Saturday, a fifth-round pick in 2015 who was a critical piece of the offense for multiple seasons as one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends.

A major knee injury in 2020 impacted Boyle's career, and he appeared sparingly in 12 games this season, playing in a total of 108 snaps on special teams and 61 offensive snaps.

Harbaugh said the Ravens were keeping their options open with Boyle.

"Nick is a guy that's been here for a long time, and we've been through a lot," Harbaugh said. "Nick is playing good football; even this year, he's played a lot of football. So, it was a roster move that we had to make. We have some options with that, in terms of bringing him back, or possibly the practice squad, things like that. So, I would still say that Nick's still in our plans."

Gus Edwards Remains in Concussion Protocol

Veteran running back Gus Edwards left the regular season finale against the Bengals in the second quarter and did not return after being evaluated for a head injury.

"I've gotten some updates, but it's just in the process with the concussion protocol right now," Harbaugh said. "We'll see where it goes."

Edwards had four carries for 16 yards, including an 11-yard run to open the game. He has been getting stronger since starting the season on injured reserve, when he was still recovering from the torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season.

The Ravens want to have Dobbins and Edwards healthy as a one-two punch heading into the playoffs. Dobbins rested in Week 18 as a healthy scratch, and Edwards' status will be evaluated during the week.

Harbaugh Saw Nothing Dirty About Ravens' Play in Week 18

Several Bengals accused the Ravens of dirty play during their Week 18 encounter, a game that was intense and hard-hitting. Harbaugh disagreed with the accusations and defended his players.

"I studied the game really closely, obviously," Harbaugh said. "Anybody can, and it's clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges, but I'm not going to get into that. I don't get into that with other teams, nor about other teams – never have, never will."

The Ravens-Bengals rivalry will reach another level of intensity when they meet for the first time in the playoffs. It's been an evenly matched series during the regular season, with the Ravens holding a 28-26 edge after each team won at home this season.