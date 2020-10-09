Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice

While Jackson is reportedly expected to play, it still isn't ideal that he missed two days of full practice in preparation for facing the Bengals.

"It kind of falls in the it-is-what-it-is category. It's part of life of what we do," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. "Players who don't practice, they're in meetings, they're engaged, they're certainly watching what everybody else at their position is doing just as a backup would. That's just how it goes and you make the best of it.