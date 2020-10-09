Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice

Lamar Jackson is back on the practice field and expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.
"One hundred percent," Jackson said as he walked onto the field. "Let's do it."
Jackson did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, marking the first time in his three-year career, that he missed back-to-back practices.
Head Coach John Harbaugh will speak with reporters at 12:50 p.m. today.
Jackson did not suffer any obvious injury in last week's game against Washington.
While Jackson is reportedly expected to play, it still isn't ideal that he missed two days of full practice in preparation for facing the Bengals.
"It kind of falls in the it-is-what-it-is category. It's part of life of what we do," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. "Players who don't practice, they're in meetings, they're engaged, they're certainly watching what everybody else at their position is doing just as a backup would. That's just how it goes and you make the best of it.
"We certainly want everybody out there, but you've got to figure some things out sometimes."