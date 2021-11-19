Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice After Two-Day Illness

Nov 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111921-Jackson-Practice
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is back on the practice field after a two-day absence because of a sickness and ready to take on the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field.

"I'm way better than I was a couple days ago," Jackson said. "I'm feeling great, feeling great. I probably had like a cold or something. I'm good now though."

The Ravens are 3-0 this season when Jackson has missed practice before a game, with wins over the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. It's the third time he's missed time because of illness this season.

Baltimore wanted to get more full-speed work for the offense, and obviously its most important player in Jackson, against blitz pressure after the Dolphins flummoxed Baltimore's offense last week. Jackson will be able to get that work Friday.

"I really don't think it's that big of a deal," center Bradley Bozeman said Thursday. "I know Lamar, he's doing his things at home he needs to do. He's watching plays, he's getting everything right at home. When he comes back in, he's not going to miss a step. He's done it week in and week out. He's continued to build on that, continued to step up to the plate when he needs to, so I don't see that being an issue."

The Ravens also got more good news Friday as wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (thigh) and Rashod Bateman (illness) also returned to the field. Brown was also out the first two days and Bateman sat Thursday.

Jackson had been preparing for the Bears away from the team, and now he'll have two days of practice (including Saturday's walk-through) to dial in the on-field work. Still, it's a hurdle that Jackson, Brown and Bateman all got such a late start on practice this week.

"It's not ideal. You're better having those guys out there practicing," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Practice is very important – that's how you get good at what you're doing. That's how you get things oiled up, so it's a factor."

A full injury report will be out later in the day.

