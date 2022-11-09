Lamar Jackson Laughs Off Heated Exchange, Chasing 'Perfect Game'

Nov 08, 2022 at 07:33 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110822-Jackson1
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson made several "wow" plays in the Ravens' Monday Night Football victory, but another moment left fans buzzing at something other than his highlights.

After the Ravens failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth quarter drive into the red zone, Jackson spiked the ball into the turf and shouted in anger.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley seemed to be motioning to Jackson to relax and the two briefly went facemask to facemask in a heated exchange. Left guard Kevin Zeitler patted Jackson's shoulder and said something to him, and Jackson immediately calmed down and tapped him and the other offensive linemen on the helmet.

In a matter of seconds, the flare-up was over, but it was of course the talk of sports talk TV and social media.

"It is what it is. You know, we're competitors," Jackson told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "Ronnie got on me, but we're brothers. We're gonna do that sometimes."

Jackson and Stanley laughed about it and the ensuing sports talk TV drama Tuesday.

Jackson, who finished 12-of-22 for 133 yards and a touchdown passing against the Saints, was also visibly frustrated earlier in the game about missing a first-down throw to Demarcus Robinson that led to a field goal.

Jackson hates settling for field goals. He has on many occasions said that the only time he wants to see Justin Tucker on the field is on extra points and kickoffs. The Ravens went through a cold streak in the red zone earlier this season and Jackson does not want to see them fall back into that after settling for two field goals in the second half against the Saints.

Jackson is also an intense competitor at all times, and that sometimes leads to outbursts of emotion. On Tuesday, his coaches said they like seeing passion from their quarterback.

"The thing I like about Lamar is he's never satisfied," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He wants to play a perfect game, and yet third down, he kind of did put the cape on a number of times."

"You just know how passionate he is, and it shows," Quarterbacks Coach James Urban said. "And one of the things we've always talked about throughout his career is, 'Don't be afraid to let people know how important this thing is to you.' Sometimes quarterbacks have this mentality of being like 'Joe Cool,' and they have to just maintain at all times.

"It's OK for people to know how excited you were by a great block someone made or a great run or a great play you made. It's OK for people to understand and know how much you wanted to make that throw and doggone it, you didn't. I love it. I think the guys feed off it. He's an energy giver, and it shows [with] the way he plays."

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Watch Lamar Jackson's Heart-Warming Moment With Young Fan

Lamar Jackson surprised Landon with a meeting immediately after getting off the plane in New Orleans and got a big hug.

news

Roquan Smith Sees a 'Scary' Ravens Defense Ahead

Making five tackles in his Ravens debut, Roquan Smith expects to play even better after he settles into the defense.

news

Ravens Activate Charlie Kolar to 53-Man Roster

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is closer to making his 2022 debut.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards and Others Expected Back After Bye

Jason Pierre-Paul played sparingly against the Saints due to tweaking his ankle. Marcus Williams is on schedule to return 'sometime in December.'

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 9 vs. Saints

Roquan Smith played 76% of the snaps in his first game and Kyle Hamilton saw a much higher percentage of the defensive action.

news

What the Saints Said After Monday Night Football Loss to Ravens

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen said the Ravens are the most physical team they've faced this season.

news

Late for Work 11/8: Ravens 'Looked Like a Super Bowl Contender' in Win Over Saints

Lamar Jackson leaves Peyton and Eli Manning stunned. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald earns commendation from media. Positives for the Ravens as they enter their bye week. Former players puzzled by Chuck Clark's late-game decision.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Saints

The Ravens are trending up. Justin Houston found the fountain of youth. Ravens' backups stepped up, and that's big long-term.

news

Justin Houston Continues His Season of Sacks

Becoming the first player in Ravens history with three straight multi-sack games, Justin Houston had 2.5 sacks and an interception during a Monday Night Football victory over the Saints.

news

Gus Edwards Out, Tyus Bowser in for Monday Night Football

The Ravens offense will dip into the reserves against the Saints, while Baltimore's defense gets stronger.

news

DeSean Jackson Elevated From Practice Squad

Veteran playmaker DeSean Jackson will join the wide receiver rotation when the Ravens face New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising