News & Notes: Lamar Jackson on Roughing the Passer: 'We Need Some Calls Too'

Lamar Jackson rarely begs officials to call roughing the passer. He leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards, but when Jackson gets hit, he doesn't complain and moves onto the next play.

However, watching some of the questionable roughing the passer flags being thrown around the league in recent weeks may coerce Jackson into lobbying for more calls.

"I about to start," Jackson said with a wry smile when asked why he doesn't beg for roughing the passer calls. "We've been needing some penalties, too, now – on our side

"If they see it, hopefully they make the call. I'm going to play football, but I'm going to start throwing my hands up, too. No hard feelings to the refs out there, but we need some calls."

Defensive players understand that there's line you can't cross when it comes to hitting quarterbacks. However, the calls haven't been consistent. Flags against the Falcons' Grady Jarrett and Chiefs' Chris Jones in the past two weeks have been widely scrutinized.

The Ravens will face Daniel Jones of the Giants on Sunday, a quarterback who runs more than most. Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said he can't worry too much about drawing a penalty for hitting quarterbacks. His strategy for Sunday will be to adhere to his tackling techniques and hope for the best.