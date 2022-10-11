Stopping Saquon Barkley Is Next Challenge for Ravens Defense

The Ravens' defense took a step in the right direction during their 19-17 victory over the Bengals, but Cincinnati's struggling run game came to life in the second half and finished with 101 yards on 21 carries. Joe Mixon (14 carries, 78 yards) had some effective runs, and he's not having a season like Barkley. He's capable of making a big play at any time, and he's a major reason why the Giants (4-1) are one of the NFL's biggest early-season surprises. A huge part of Baltimore's game plan will focus on keeping Barkley from doing major damage.

"Strength, balance, change of direction; he's just a really tough guy to tackle," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday of Barkley. "Good out of the backfield, catches passes. Great all-around running back [and] a heart and soul of their offense.

"But it's just not him. (Quarterback) Daniel Jones is playing really well, and he's a tough tackle. He's been making plays out of the pocket that I didn't really expect to see, and he's really made a big difference for them – throwing and running around. [Their] offensive line is playing well – Ben Bredeson, who was here, he's doing a nice job for them. So, they're doing a good job on offense, obviously, and winning games."

Barkley's comeback has been an inspiration for Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, who missed last season with a serious injury and reached out to Barkley during his rehab. Dobbins has looked stronger every week and rushed for 44 yards on eight carries in his third game back since his injury. Barkley and Dobbins have communicated regularly and feed off each other's success.