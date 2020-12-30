Lamar Jackson's 2020 Comeback Earns Him Team MVP

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's "very proud" of the resiliency Jackson has shown this season.

"He's a guy that can look tough situations squarely in the eye and try to figure out a way to overcome them," Harbaugh said. "He never gets too down about anything. He's always upbeat and always works hard."

In his third season, Jackson has a chance to lead the Ravens to the playoffs for the third straight year as their starter – an accomplishment not many quarterbacks have pulled off.

He took over midway through his rookie season in 2018 and galvanized the team down the stretch, winning six of the final seven regular-season games. He was the driving force in the team's franchise-best 14-2 season last year. And now he has been the catalyst in Baltimore's turnaround from a 6-5 record to their current win-and-get-in Week 17 scenario.

Jackson replaced another Ravens quarterback who enjoyed immediate NFL success. Joe Flacco and the Ravens went to the playoffs each of his first five seasons, winning a Super Bowl in his fifth year in 2012. The Ravens are hoping they can climb that mountain two years sooner with Jackson.