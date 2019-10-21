Lamar Jackson's Anger, John Harbaugh's Aggressiveness Pay Off in Seattle

There was no shortage of "game-changing moments" in Sunday's game, but the Ravens' aggressiveness – and contrast between it and the Seahawks' Pete Carroll decision-making just earlier – was certainly among them.

On the preceeding Seahawks drive, facing a fourth-and-3 from Baltimore's 35-yard line and in the rain, Carroll sent out his kicker. Jason Myers booted the 53-yard attempt wide right, and the Ravens drove back down the field to take the lead for good on fourth-and-2.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said even the defensive players were lobbying to go for it on fourth down, confident they could get a stop if the offense didn't pick up the first down.

"I love the aggression. I think the one thing that I can say Harbs does is he's a players' coach," Humphrey said.

"When you have the offense and defense both thinking like that and a head coach that wants to win and listens to his players, along with himself and his heart, you can do some good things. I felt like from there we were all rolling and just moving on one accord."

Jackson was fired up more than usual in Sunday's game, and when he crossed the goal line, he let out a huge scream and spiked the ball before he was mobbed by his offensive linemen. It was a moment that the 2019 Ravens won't forget.

In a hostile environment, against a team not many people thought they would beat, the Ravens went for it and scored big. Jackson was asked if the play took the Ravens to another level.