Lamar Jackson's Critics Are 'Whistling in the Graveyard'

Oct 18, 2021 at 05:06 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101821-Figuring-Out-Lamar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The last time Lamar Jackson faced the Los Angeles Chargers, they knocked he and the Ravens out of the 2018 playoffs. It was such a rough game for Jackson that pundits questioned whether Head Coach John Harbaugh should have turned to "January" Joe Flacco.

Fast forward about three years and Jackson and the Ravens smoked the Chargers, 34-6, at M&T Bank Stadium. Jackson didn't put up monster stats like he did on "Monday Night Football" against the Colts, but he led an efficient offensive battering.

"I remember it, I remember that," Jackson said Sunday of the playoff loss. "I'm always going to be me, regardless, [but] I appreciate Coach for that – for sticking with me."

The talk three years ago after that 2018 playoff loss was that the Chargers had cracked the Jackson code. Even after Jackson's 2019 MVP season, that talk continued this offseason, with people around the league reportedly telling ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that, "This might be the year that everybody figures out Lamar Jackson."

With the Ravens sitting at 5-1 and Jackson off to an incredibly hot start with his arm and legs, that talk has certainly quieted. Sunday's game against the Chargers only further accentuated it.

"If you're looking for your headline here, I think the people who make those statements are kind of whistling in the graveyard just a little bit," Harbaugh said Monday. "It doesn't have any meaning. Anybody who knows Xs and Os are rolling their eyes when they hear something like that."

Jackson sits at sixth in passing yards (1,686) and seventh in rushing (392) after Sunday's win – the 35th of his young career, breaking Dan Marino's record for most by a quarterback under the age of 25.

The Chargers are led by first-year Head Coach Brandon Staley, a man who got the job because of his defensive prowess with the Los Angeles Rams last year. But Staley and the Chargers didn't have an answer for Baltimore's offense.

Harbaugh said the Ravens see something different almost every week from opposing defenses. They're all still scrambling to find the right answer, particularly now after Jackson has shown he can beat teams almost exclusively with his arm.

"I don't think once somebody does something -- some X and O idea -- all of a sudden that's the answer," Harbaugh said. "We've kind of been saying that for three years now. There is no answer. You've got to play well. You've got to execute. Whoever executes better and makes plays, really, in the end is going to win. It's less about figuring somebody out."

Related Content

news

Ravens Awarded Offensive Tackle Brandon Knight Off Waivers

Offensive tackle Brandon Knight will join the 53-man roster after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.
news

News & Notes: Ravens 'Nearing Resolution' With Ronnie Stanley

John Harbaugh couldn't be any more pleased with Patrick Mekari. The Ravens didn't intend to give Rashod Bateman so many snaps. No update on Latavius Murray. Ravens cornerbacks put 'gloves' on the Chargers' wideouts.
news

Ravens Pay Tribute to Mervo's Elijah Gorham

The Ravens paid tribute Sunday to Elijah Gorham, a beloved 17-year-old Mervo High School student who passed away after injuries suffered during a football game.
news

Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield Plans to Play Through Injury; Kareem Hunt Carted Off

T.J. Watt keeps coming up big as Steelers claw back to .500. The Bengals (4-2) have won back-to-back road games for the first time since 2015 and visit Baltimore in Week 7.
news

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said his team simply 'lost to a really good team.' QB Justin Herbert said the Ravens showed some new wrinkles.
news

Late For Work 10/18: Biggest Statement Any Team Has Made This Year

Ravens' defense 'confused' Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Special teams performance gives perspective between the NFL's top and bottom NFL.
news

Ravens Defense Shuts Down High-Powered Chargers Offense

A stellar defensive performance by the Ravens was key to their one-sided victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Ravens Show They Can Still Win on the Ground Too

All three Baltimore Ravens running backs scored touchdowns as the Ravens piled up 187 rushing yards against the Chargers' last-ranked defense.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Dominant Win Over Chargers

It was clear the Ravens' defense was hellbent on making the statement that it, too, could dominate an opponent as thoroughly as Lamar Jackson and the offense.
news

Rashod Bateman Makes Strong NFL Debut As a Chain-Mover

Rookie first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman hauled in a 6-yard gain over the middle for his first NFL catch and finished with four first-down grabs.
news

Lamar Jackson Shrugs Off Breaking Dan Marino's Wins Record 

With his 35th regular season victory at age 24, Jackson surpassed Dan Marino as the youngest quarterback to reach that plateau. 
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising