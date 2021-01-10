Lamar Jackson's First Playoff Win Thrills His Teammates More Than Him

Jackson's coaches and teammates know the significance. Head Coach John Harbaugh gave Jackson a game ball in the locker room. Harbaugh downplayed Jackson's 0-2 playoff start storyline this week, but he understood the attention on it. Harbaugh said there was a big cheer and a little dancing when Jackson got his game ball.

"I felt like our guys all played well, and they were just happy for him," Harbaugh said. "It's something that he won't have to talk about in the future, and that's a meaningful thing."

The funny part is Jackson's first playoff win seemed to mean more to his teammates than it did to him.

"I'm happy for myself, but I'm almost more happy for Lamar, you know?" Humphrey said. "It sucks to be in his position at times that, when you lose, it's all his fault. It's nobody else's fault. It wasn't the defense's fault; it's always Lamar's fault. ... So, I'm really happy for my quarterback, and I'm happy he's on my team."