Lamar Jackson's Next Test? A Raucous Road Environment

Jackson said he has called audibles and change protections at the line of scrimmage Sunday against the Raiders, and he feels comfortable doing it. Doing those communications will be different if his linemen and weapons can't hear him, however.

The Ravens had to burn a timeout and take a delay of game penalty last week when they didn't have the play-call in and communicated quickly enough. Jackson has handled it all well, but there have been some hiccups that he's overcome.

Jackson said part of practice will be to see how the offense responds to the extra noise pumped in, "see if it distracts us or not, so we'll see." His teammates don't think it will be a problem.

"Lamar's a true ball player. He can control it," wide receiver John Brown said. "I know he'll handle it well, so we'll just let him be him."