 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lamar Jackson's Next Test? A Raucous Road Environment

Nov 28, 2018 at 03:54 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

112818_JacksonFirstRoadStart-NEW

The Ravens' indoor bubble was thumping Wednesday, turning the Under Armour Performance Center into a full-blown concert venue during practice. Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson could make his first NFL road start Sunday in Atlanta in a noise-trapping dome that's known for getting loud.

Jackson put his electric running ability on display in his first start. He showed off his abilities as a passer in his second. Now his next challenge will be doing it all in a raucous road environment.

Jackson has handled the procedural parts of playing quarterback – relaying the play calls, making checks at the line of scrimmage, etc. – well so far, but both of his two starts have been in the friendly, hushed confines of M&T Bank Stadium. Head Coach John Harbaugh said there will "definitely" be another level to Jackson's preparation this week.

"There is a new set of issues with playing on the road that will be another level, absolutely," Harbaugh said.

"Crowd noise, cadence, snap counts, communication, even the earphone and getting the plays and things like that, being prepared if that is a problem. All those things will be … yes, it will be a new level. It will be a challenge for all of us. But, he's up to it. Looking forward to seeing how he does."

Jackson has consistently said throughout the summer and season that calling the plays in the huddle has been the hardest part of his transition to the NFL. He had one-word play-calls in college at Louisville, and practiced calling the much longer plays in the mirror once he came to Baltimore.

After Sunday's game, Ravens running back Ty Montgomery told Sports Illustrated that Jackson's Florida twang can make him hard to understand at times, but "we all eventually understand what he's trying to say." It's going to get harder now.

So what does Jackson expect?

"I don't really know," he said. "Just for me going out there, getting another game, I don't really know what I'm getting myself into. I have to wait to see what Atlanta brings us."

It's not like Jackson hasn't played in big, charged-up stadiums before. He played big-time college football games at Florida State, at Clemson and others. He played in three bowl games. It's not like big crowds are going to rattle him.

"I love road games," Jackson said. "Just to try make the crowd turn to our [side], make it be like our home environment. … I just want to make it my home, my team's home."

Jackson said he has called audibles and change protections at the line of scrimmage Sunday against the Raiders, and he feels comfortable doing it. Doing those communications will be different if his linemen and weapons can't hear him, however.

The Ravens had to burn a timeout and take a delay of game penalty last week when they didn't have the play-call in and communicated quickly enough. Jackson has handled it all well, but there have been some hiccups that he's overcome.

Jackson said part of practice will be to see how the offense responds to the extra noise pumped in, "see if it distracts us or not, so we'll see." His teammates don't think it will be a problem.

"Lamar's a true ball player. He can control it," wide receiver John Brown said. "I know he'll handle it well, so we'll just let him be him."

"It's not going to get more hostile than what he's had here," outside linebacker Terrell Suggs added. "You don't get to see how we treat him at practice, but he's been preparing for hostile environments. We'll try and tone it up a little bit more for him."

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How Will Running Back Carries Be Divided?

Will the Ravens go offensive line or wide receiver in the first round? Will a wildcat 'tush push' featuring Derrick Henry become part of the offense? Could Josh Johnson join the coaching staff once his playing days end?
news

Late for Work: Jadeveon Clowney Priced Himself Out of Ravens' Range

Jadeveon Clowney's departure brings the Ravens another compensatory pick. J.K. Dobbins is reportedly set to visit the Chargers. The Ravens are among three teams projected to win the most games next season. ESPN pundit expects Baltimore to pursue veteran guard Laken Tomlinson. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who reportedly visited the Ravens, is said to be signing with the Broncos.
news

Rumor Mill: Jadeveon Clowney Signs With Panthers

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Ravens' Offense Continues to Evolve With Lamar Jackson at Helm

After the addition of Derrick Henry, the Ravens continue to explore new possibilities for their offense with Lamar Jackson as the centerpiece.
news

Late for Work: Derrick Henry Motivated to Be Piece That Propels Ravens to Super Bowl Win

J.K. Dobbins has been cleared for football activities and is expected to begin taking free-agent visits soon. Former NFL executive mocks Florida State edge rusher to the Ravens. Pundit says the Ravens' special teams are poised to return to form.
news

John Harbaugh Talks About Adjusting to New Kickoff Rules

NFL owners voted to adopt drastic changes to its kickoff rules, aimed at bringing more returns into the game.
news

Late for Work: Looking at the Top Draft Options for the Ravens at No. 30

The Morgan Moses trade receives mixed reviews. The Ravens drop three spots in ESPN's offseason power rankings while the Steelers surge.
news

Sashi Brown Thinks Baltimore Would Be 'Great' Host for NFL Draft

President Sashi Brown said the Ravens have begun talks with the NFL about the possibility of bringing the Draft to Baltimore.
news

John Harbaugh Agrees With NFL Vote to Ban Hip-Drop Tackle

Ravens keeping dialogue open with Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Van Noy. Josh Johnson is the backup quarterback while Malik Cunningham develops.
news

Around the AFC North: Ja'Marr Chase Could See More Reps in Slot

Pittsburgh's new quarterback room energizes Mike Tomlin. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski likes what he sees after visiting Deshaun Watson.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Are Early Favorites to Win the AFC North

Pundits see Ravens 'taking a step backward' due to free agent losses. Will the Ravens need to trade up to land a top-tier offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft?
news

50 Words or Less: Josh Jones Is Nice Piece for Ravens' Offensive Line

It's no shock that Ed Reed's cousin is a playmaking safety. Derrick Henry may have another rushing title left in him.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising