Lamar Jackson's Personal Coach Discusses His Offseason Plan

The work on improving Jackson's accuracy when throwing outside the numbers will continue, along with emphasis on the mental aspects of playing quarterback. As they review tape of Jackson's 2020 season, Harris and Jackson will discuss the various coverages he faced and why he made certain reads correctly or incorrectly.

Opposing teams spend many hours trying to devise ways to contain Jackson, and he will be searching for new ways to counter those tactics. Jackson can make game-changing plays with both his arm and his legs, and Harris wants to help Jackson anticipate where different defensive schemes will be most vulnerable.

Harris believes the 2020 season was another important phase in Jackson's overall growth. He led the Ravens into the playoffs for the third straight year, overcoming adversity along the way, and he tasted victory in the postseason for the first time. Now the focus is on using this offseason to improve.

"We've seen Lamar do amazing things, but he just turned 24 in January," Harris said. "If you're older, rewind the clock back and remember what you were doing at 24. I try to always have people understand that not only is he a player, he's human.