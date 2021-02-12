Lamar Jackson's Personal Coach Discusses His Offseason Plan

Feb 12, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

021221-Lamar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Joshua Harris has never had to motivate Lamar Jackson to work hard during the offseason. Jackson's desire to improve is part of his DNA, which is an asset to Harris as Jackson's longtime personal quarterback coach.

The two men enjoy working together in Jackson's native South Florida. This offseason, Harris has some specifics he wants to focus on with Jackson, such as his footwork and throwing delivery.

"We're still working on mechanics," Harris said in a recent interview for Episode 9 of "Black in the NFL." "That's the thing that you just have to constantly be working on in the offseason. 

"We'll be working on footwork and getting the elbow through (on throws). He loves it, the sidearm (throw). I don't love the sidearm. I'm not going to get too mad at it, but I do try to tell him, 'Hey, have it be a tool in your toolbox, but not the main tool,' so we'll have a discussion about that."

The work on improving Jackson's accuracy when throwing outside the numbers will continue, along with emphasis on the mental aspects of playing quarterback. As they review tape of Jackson's 2020 season, Harris and Jackson will discuss the various coverages he faced and why he made certain reads correctly or incorrectly.

Opposing teams spend many hours trying to devise ways to contain Jackson, and he will be searching for new ways to counter those tactics. Jackson can make game-changing plays with both his arm and his legs, and Harris wants to help Jackson anticipate where different defensive schemes will be most vulnerable.

Harris believes the 2020 season was another important phase in Jackson's overall growth. He led the Ravens into the playoffs for the third straight year, overcoming adversity along the way, and he tasted victory in the postseason for the first time. Now the focus is on using this offseason to improve.

"We've seen Lamar do amazing things, but he just turned 24 in January," Harris said. "If you're older, rewind the clock back and remember what you were doing at 24. I try to always have people understand that not only is he a player, he's human.

"In this past season, there was adversity that wasn't there (before). The year he won the MVP,  it was kind of like a fairy tale. This year there was some adversity, roadblocks, COVID, all kinds of other things. I was so proud of how he handled it and matured."

Related Content

news

Robert Griffin III Is Again Looking for a Starting Opportunity

Released last month, quarterback Robert Griffin III talks about his Ravens tenure and what he sees ahead for Lamar Jackson.
news

Report: Jimmy Smith and Family Robbed at Gunpoint

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family were followed from the Los Angeles airport to their hotel and robbed, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
news

Late for Work 2/12: Bold Prediction Has Ravens Signing a Top Free-Agent Guard

The Ravens select a versatile Michigan offensive lineman in The Athletic's latest mock draft. A prominent analytic shows John Harbaugh is among the best coaches of the past 35 years. The Ravens' rookie class gets a B-minus grade.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Todd McShay Sees Cornerback as Possibility 

Many mock drafts predict the Ravens will take an edge rusher or wide receiver, but ESPN's Todd McShay believes a cornerback could be the choice.
news

Late for Work 2/11: Ravens Predicted to Land Free-Agent Receivers Sammy Watkins, A.J. Green

Report: Orlando Brown Jr. requests trade. Patrick Queen clarifies his tweets about finishing third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
news

Mailbag: Will Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue Return?

What's the plan for wide receivers and offensive line? Will the Ravens go offense or defense in the first round of the draft?
news

Ravens Re-Sign TE Eric Tomlinson

After Nick Boyle's season-ending injury, Eric Tomlinson's blocking helped Baltimore's rushing attack.
news

Late for Work 2/10: Pro Football Focus Names DeShon Elliott as Ravens' Most Improved Player 

Multiple teams are reportedly interested in trading for Orlando Brown. Where are the Ravens in post-Super Bowl power rankings? Tee Martin talks about coming to Baltimore. 
news

How the Ravens Can Get to Super Bowl LVI

Making the right offseason moves can help catapult a playoff contender into the Super Bowl. Here are some key areas the Ravens will address as they plot their offseason strategy.
news

Late for Work 2/9: Dream and Realistic Scenarios for Ravens in Free Agency

Do the Ravens need to acquire a 'pure center'?' Should Devin Duvernay be the Ravens' starting slot receiver next season?
news

5 Raven-ized Takeaways From Super Bowl LV

A ferocious pass rush, and an offensive line that can stop it, make a huge difference. Balance is what led the Buccaneers' offense.

Advertising