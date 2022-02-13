Lamar Jackson's Pick to Win Super Bowl LVI

Even though the Bengals are in his division, Jackson didn't seem to be rooting against them. He had nothing but praise for the other top quarterbacks who made the playoffs, including the Bengals' Joe Burrow.

"Joe's playing lights out," Jackson said. "I watched him at LSU. I watched him do his thing there. I'm going to be playing against him twice a year each and every year now.

"Matt [Stafford], he's been around for a long time. Ever since I was younger, he's been doing his thing ever since Detroit. So I really don't know how this matchup is going to go. It's [up] in the air right now, but it's going to be a great game."

Jackson said he watched the 2021 playoffs and couldn't pick another AFC quarterback who he enjoys watching most.

"I can't say I have a favorite because all of them were shining," he said. "Joe, Josh [Allen], Pat [Mahomes], those guys were playing their tails off."

There's no doubt that Jackson, who said he's in Las Vegas right now, has his eyes on being in Super Bowl LVII next year in Arizona. The 2021 season didn't go the way he, or anyone in Baltimore, envisioned.