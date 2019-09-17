Lamar Jackson's Returning to His Only Regular Season Loss (And He Hates Losing)

Jackson had an offseason full of doubters after the Ravens' wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. Jackson said he's thought about that loss "every day" since, and after beating the Cardinals on Sunday, he referenced it.

"I lost a playoff game here the last time I played on this field, so I'm ticked off still," Jackson said. "I don't plan on losing. You don't get a game to lose. You try to win."

Jackson's competitiveness dates back to his childhood. He recalls having "anger issues" when losing during video games and it was even worse when he lost on the football field.

"It used to be real rough. I used to throw fits – temper tantrums – after games," Jackson said. "I would throw my helmet off and be like, 'We just lost! We were supposed to beat this team!' I would be furious after games."

Would his mom scold him for losing his cool?

"No! She's mad too that we lost," Jackson said. "It's a family thing."

That part of Jackson hasn't worn off with age. Maybe with video games, but not with football.

Jackson was even miffed after the Ravens' win over Arizona. He had just set another record, becoming the first quarterback ever to throw for at least 250 yards and rush for at least 120 yards in a game, but he said he played just "alright" and "could have been better."