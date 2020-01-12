Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Haters After Another Playoff Loss

"I feel like we [were] too excited," Jackson said. "We wanted to score points, like right away, as soon as they scored. But we just got out of our element a little too fast, you know, trying to beat them to the punch."

Jackson's fumble after the Titans took a 21-6 lead in the third quarter was especially costly. He held the ball too long, enabling a sack/strip from behind. The Titans extended their lead to 28-6 six plays later to take a stranglehold on the game.

Jackson kept battling to the end, but Baltimore couldn't overcome its numerous mistakes and Tennessee capitalized on every one of them.

Though Jackson said he doesn't care about what people will say about him this offseason, that won't stop the noise. But Jackson's teammates jumped to their quarterback's defense in Saturday's postgame locker room.

"It's a team game. It's not on him," running back Mark Ingram said. "We had guys out there who didn't make plays. It's not on him; it's on all of us."

"It's one game. You're not going to depict a guy from one game," added guard Marshal Yanda. "You take his entire body of work for his 2019 season and the kid played his ass off. That's where I stand on that."