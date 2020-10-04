Lamar Jackson Shows He Always Has Magic Up His Sleeve

On the touchdown run, Jackson faked a handoff to J.K. Dobbins, then tucked it and ran. He got a block from pulling left guard Bradley Bozeman, but most of this was Jackson displaying his speed and vision and outrunning the defense.

Hard-hitting Washington safety Landon Collins had a chance to tackle Jackson in the secondary, but Jackson gave the Pro Bowler a quick stiff arm and ran through the tackle attempt easily. Jackson's ability to break tackles is sometimes underrated, but he gets on top of defenders so quickly, they don't have time to set their feet.

Perhaps the only mistake Jackson made on his touchdown run was a slightly premature celebration. He held the ball aloft around the 10-yard line, knowing that nobody was going to catch him from behind. However, Jackson apparently didn't see Washington cornerback Ronald Darby closing in from the right. Jackson re-tucked the ball and hit the jets to elude Darby at the goal line. But Jackson said he was cautioned by Head Coach John Harbaugh about celebrating too early.

"He definitely did," Jackson said. "You watch plays of the week, and nine times out of 10, it's plays that should not do. I was almost on one of those plays. That's basically what he was telling me on the sideline."

Finishing 14 for 21 with 193 yards and two touchdowns, along with 53 yards rushing, Jackson reached 5,000 career yards passing and 2,000 career yards rushing faster than any player in NFL history. But if it's not winning a Super Bowl, career milestones don't excite Jackson the way he excites fans.

"Probably in the long run, but I'm focused on winning a championship," Jackson said. "We still have bigger fish to fry right now. Those type things, I'll cherish those later."

Despite being last year's MVP, Jackson's progression as a quarterback is ongoing at age 23. There were plenty of positives to take away from his 25-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews, a play on which Jackson stayed calm and improvised. After being flushed out of the pocket to his left, Jackson kept his eyes downfield and spotted Andrews running to the left pylon. With a flick of the wrist, Jackson threw an accurate pass to Andrews who caught it in stride to give Baltimore a 21-7 lead.