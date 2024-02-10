50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Believes 'Sky's the Limit,' and He's Right

Jackson's only 27 years old and the Ravens have a deep roster with many talented young players. General Manager Eric DeCosta said at the end-of-season press conference, "I don't really subscribe to the idea of windows opening and closing."

Baltimore's window to win a championship, or multiple championships, during Jackson's career remains wide open. In 50 words or less, here are some of my other thoughts about the Ravens:

Hearing Jackson say that he wants his naysayers to keep chirping reminds me of Michael Jordan. He's another great athlete who loved to silence critics. Why pretend that you don't hear the noise? When you prove them wrong, it makes winning even sweeter.

Speaking of Jordan, it took him seven years to win his first NBA title. He cried in the locker room after finally breaking through, holding the championship trophy in his arms. Next season will be Year 7 for Jackson and he'd love to finish it like Jordan.

How cool was it for Jackson to win MVP on the same night that Joe Flacco won Comeback Player of the Year? Both are team-first guys, greatly respected by their peers. Ravens fans have been very blessed at the quarterback position since 2008.