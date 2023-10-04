Lamar Jackson: Steelers Is Different From Other AFC North Games

Against the Bengals and Browns, Jackson holds a combined 14-5 record. He's thrown 25 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, holds a career 96.9 quarterback rating against them, and has scored eight more touchdowns on the ground.

Against the Steelers, Jackson holds a 1-2 record. He's thrown four touchdowns to six interceptions, has a 67.4 quarterback rating, has averaged 43 rushing yards per game, and has yet to find the end zone with his legs.

Jackson has missed a bunch of Steelers games. He sat out a meaningless regular-season finale against them during his 2019 MVP season. He was forced out of the 2020 game in Pittsburgh when he was on the COVID-19 list. He was injured down the stretch the past two years, missing one Steelers game in 2021 and both last season.

"I've only played against them three times," Jackson said. "I don't think I've played my best against them yet, but we're going to see Sunday."

The Steelers defense enters Sunday's Week 5 game against the Ravens ranked 30th in the league – out of character for what's long been seen as one of the NFL's best defenses. They've given up nearly 150 rushing yards per game and more than 250 passing yards per contest. Pittsburgh's defense is playing without veteran defensive line leader Cameron Heyward. They overhauled their inside linebacker room.

The strength of Pittsburgh's defense remains its pass rushers, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Watt already has 6.0 sacks and two forced fumbles, and Highsmith has one sack, one forced fumble, and a pick-six. Contending with them will be Jackson and the offense's biggest challenge, especially with Morgan Moses (shoulder) not at practice at the start of the week. Ronnie Stanley (knee) could return, however.