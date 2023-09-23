50 Words or Less: Thank Goodness Lamar Jackson Is Not a Colt

The Ravens are looking for their first 3-0 start since 2016 as they get ready to face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

Imagine the scenario of the Ravens getting ready to play Sunday's game against Lamar Jackson instead of playing with him. Remember when the Colts were the Vegas favorites to land Jackson this offseason before he signed his extension with the Ravens? Thank goodness that didn't happen.

Jackson's contract negotiations feel like ancient history, but those days sprang back to memory with the Colts in town. Indy could've made Jackson a contract offer or traded the fourth-overall pick (and probably more) but chose Anthony Richardson instead. It's a shame we won't get to see them face off.

Of course, even if Indianapolis had come after Jackson, the Ravens positioned themselves to match. And Jackson didn't want to go anywhere else, which he reiterated this week saying he's "grateful for being here" and not focused on proving anything to those who didn't go all out for him.