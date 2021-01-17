Lamar Jackson Throws First Career Red-Zone Interception at the Worst Time

Jan 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011621-NEWS-Lamar-Jackson-Pick-Six
Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Lamar Jackson couldn't have picked a worse time to throw his first career red-zone interception.

Jackson was picked off in the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday's divisional playoff game in Buffalo as the Ravens were poised to tie the game.

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson fell off into zone coverage on third-and-goal from the 9-yard line. He read Jackson's throw intended for tight end Mark Andrews all the way and stepped in front.

Johnson only had Jackson to beat on his way back for a 101-yard touchdown, giving the Bills a 17-3 lead with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

Jackson has had 49 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the red zone over his three-year career. He has also run for 13 touchdowns.

