Lamar Jackson Throws First Career Red-Zone Interception at the Worst Time

Lamar Jackson couldn't have picked a worse time to throw his first career red-zone interception.

Jackson was picked off in the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday's divisional playoff game in Buffalo as the Ravens were poised to tie the game.

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson fell off into zone coverage on third-and-goal from the 9-yard line. He read Jackson's throw intended for tight end Mark Andrews all the way and stepped in front.