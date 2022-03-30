Lamar Jackson Tweets About 'False Narrative' Regarding His Contract Negotiations

Lamar Jackson loves the Ravens and wants people to know that he doesn't plan to leave.

Jackson has not signed a contract extension this offseason, leading to almost daily speculation about his long-term plans. However, Jackson went to social media Wednesday to set the record straight on how he feels about the Ravens.

Recently retired safety Anthony Levine Sr. and All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley quickly responded.

Jackson rarely discusses his contract publicly and does not have an agent, so many have taken it upon themselves to speculate on his future plans heading into the final year of his rookie deal. Obviously, Jackson has grown tired of some things being said. He has consistently expressed his commitment to winning a Super Bowl in Baltimore since the day he was drafted, and his bond with teammates, coaches and the front office has been extremely strong.

On Tuesday, owner Steve Bisciotti expressed his admiration for Jackson when asked about his contract negotiations.

"We appreciate him," Bisciotti said. "All I know is that his teammates love him. The front office loves him. So it's like, you just keep doing you, Lamar, and we'll make it work."

