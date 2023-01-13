Tyler Huntley Is Throwing Again in Final Practice Before Playoffs

Jan 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011323-HuntleyWPWN
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley is throwing passes again Friday in the team's final full practice before heading to Cincinnati for the start of the playoffs.

Huntley threw Thursday and Friday. It remains to be seen whether he will have a full practice. He's been limited the past two weeks as he deals with shoulder tendonitis and a wrist injury.

Lamar Jackson is again not practicing, leaving Huntley, Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley (practice squad) as the three quarterbacks.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens, who went to the hospital last weekend in Cincinnati with an acute illness, is back in Baltimore and "feeling better and is in good spirits," but he's not back at practice.

Marcus Peters (calf) is not practicing Friday, but he was a full practice participant Thursday and is on track to return after missing the past three games.

Long snapper Nick Moore and offensive lineman Trystan Colon returned from illnesses Friday. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) was not spotted at the early portion of practice.

