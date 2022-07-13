Mailbag: Why Is Lamar Jackson Underrated?

Downing: J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both spent time rehabbing at the team facility during the offseason, but they have yet to practice. The Ravens have said they will take it slow in their recoveries and won't rush them back onto the field, so their practice absence isn't an indication that they're behind schedule. Last year showed that the timelines for knee injuries can be difficult to predict, and Head Coach John Harbaugh has been reluctant to provide definitive timetables for their return. He told reporters during minicamp last month: "They're all on schedule, but what is the schedule?"

Harbaugh did say Dobbins is pushing to practice, but that he and Edwards "have work to do still." The Ravens would love to have Dobbins and Edwards on the field at the start of training camp, but the real priority is to have them ready for the season. The Ravens added insurance at running back with the addition of veteran Mike Davis and rookie Tyler Badie, so they have depth in case Dobbins or Edwards take longer in their recoveries than expected. The Ravens will rely on their running game in a big way again this year, so they want to make sure that they top two ball carriers are full strength once they get back on the field for game action.