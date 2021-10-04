Lamar Jackson Unhappy With Lack of Roughing the Passer Call

For a moment, Lamar Jackson's thoughts after unleashing the longest completion of his career weren't on whether his receiver caught it.
His thoughts were that he just took a late hit from Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell and he wanted a roughing the passer penalty called.
"I got hit so I'm thinking there's a flag," Jackson said. "I didn't even care about the ball in the air at that time because I got hit as soon as I threw the ball so I'm looking for the flag."
Once he heard Ravens fans in Empower Field at Mile High erupt for Marquise Brown's miraculous diving catch, Jackson knew he had just thrown a touchdown and the late hit didn't matter anymore. He did offer a quick flex as his center, Bradley Bozeman, helped him off the turf and pleaded to the referees.
But on Monday early afternoon, Jackson made it clear on Twitter that he's not happy about the lack of protection he's getting from referees.
Jackson also retweeted these comments from fans:
After Jackson got rid of the ball, Purcell drilled Jackson in the lower back/hip area, a shot that probably didn't feel good after Jackson missed two practices last week with a back issue.
There was also a play in the second quarter in which Jackson ran for 7 yards on third-and-5 and dove forward to give himself up but took a glancing hit from Kareem Jackson as he went to the turf.
It was particularly irksome considering Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a similar play and hit on Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the first quarter.
The lack of protection for mobile quarterbacks is not a new subject or complaint. Michael Vick and Cam Newton both voiced concerns over it in past years, with Newton saying in 2016 that "I don't even feel safe."