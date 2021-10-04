Lamar Jackson Unhappy With Lack of Roughing the Passer Call

For a moment, Lamar Jackson's thoughts after unleashing the longest completion of his career weren't on whether his receiver caught it.

His thoughts were that he just took a late hit from Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell and he wanted a roughing the passer penalty called.

"I got hit so I'm thinking there's a flag," Jackson said. "I didn't even care about the ball in the air at that time because I got hit as soon as I threw the ball so I'm looking for the flag."

Once he heard Ravens fans in Empower Field at Mile High erupt for Marquise Brown's miraculous diving catch, Jackson knew he had just thrown a touchdown and the late hit didn't matter anymore. He did offer a quick flex as his center, Bradley Bozeman, helped him off the turf and pleaded to the referees.