How Lamar Jackson And the Ravens are Feasting on Off-Script Plays

The 49ers have a ferocious pass rush and one of the best in the game in Nick Bosa, and he too was left impressed by Jackson's ability to escape pressure and make plays.

"I think he adjusted how he played throughout the year on tape," Bosa said. "He was sitting in the pocket and read well in the pocket tonight. I think he was looking for that escape lane quicker, and then finding the guys downfield. The way he could change the way he played was super impressive."

Jackson said he feels comfortable in the pocket this season, even when there's pressure all around him. Though there have been some games with significant pressure off the edges, the interior blockers have often created a bubble for Jackson to operate in (or out).

Jackson had an average time to throw of 3.11 seconds against the 49ers and was sacked just twice. Against the Jaguars, Jackson had an average of 3.80 seconds to throw – the second-longest of his career.

Part of that is because Jackson is the one eluding pressure, but he's not patting himself on the back for his unscripted plays.