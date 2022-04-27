SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Visits His First Grade Teacher, Gives Kids Gifts

Lamar Jackson has spent his offseason doing two things: working out and giving back.
He's stopped by local lacrosse practices, hosted events for local kids, and now he's returned to his old stomping grounds. The quarterback visited his elementary school, Cypress Elementary in Pompano Beach, Fla., to visit his former teachers and spend time with the students.
The author also gifted students with copies of his children's book, "I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream" and signed jerseys.
Highlight of the school year for sure! No word if his dance moves made an appearance …