SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Visits His First Grade Teacher, Gives Kids Gifts

Apr 27, 2022 at 01:46 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

042722-SociaLight
@CypressBCPS/Twitter
Lamar Jackson went back to Cypress Elementary School in Pompano Beach, Fla. And handed out copies of his children’s book.

Lamar Jackson has spent his offseason doing two things: working out and giving back.

He's stopped by local lacrosse practices, hosted events for local kids, and now he's returned to his old stomping grounds. The quarterback visited his elementary school, Cypress Elementary in Pompano Beach, Fla., to visit his former teachers and spend time with the students.

The author also gifted students with copies of his children's book, "I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream" and signed jerseys.

Highlight of the school year for sure! No word if his dance moves made an appearance …

