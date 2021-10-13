Lamar Jackson Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

After setting a multitude of records Monday night, Lamar Jackson has hauled in his first award of the 2021 season – and it seems there could be more in store.
Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a career-best passing day in which he rallied the Ravens from a 19-point deficit late in the third quarter to a 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
It's the eighth time that No. 8 has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He won it five times in 2019 and twice last season.
Against the Colts, Jackson threw for a career-high 442 passing yards and four touchdowns, completing an eye-popping 37 of his 43 attempts. Here are several records Jackson set or broke:
- Jackson broke the franchise record for most passing yards, previously set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996 (429 yards).
- Jackson's 86% completion rate is the highest of any player in NFL history who attempted at least 40 passes in that game. There have been 4,017 games in which at least 40 passes have been thrown by a single quarterback.
- Jackson became the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards and at least an 85% completion percentage in a game.
- Jackson became the first player in NFL history to finish a game with 400 yards passing, four touchdown passes, no interceptions and at least 50 yards rushing in a single game.
The Ravens' comeback was the third biggest in team history, trailing the franchise record of 21 points when Baltimore rallied to beat the Arizona Cardinals in 2011.
Jackson got so hot that he had more passing yards in the second half/overtime (335) than he had in any regular-season game of his NFL career.
He now ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards and eighth in rushing yards, and single-handedly has more total yards than more than half the teams in the NFL, including the Colts.
Jackson had some stiff competition for the Player of the Week honors. The Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another score, in a win over the Cleveland Browns, for example. Now Jackson and Herbert will meet Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
After five games, the Ravens have now had a player of the week three times – one in each phase of the game. Rookie Odafe Oweh was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2 after beating the Chiefs with a late forced fumble. Justin Tucker was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 3 after his record-setting, game-winning 66-yard field goal in Detroit.