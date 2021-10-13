Lamar Jackson Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Oct 13, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101321-Lamar-POTW
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

After setting a multitude of records Monday night, Lamar Jackson has hauled in his first award of the 2021 season – and it seems there could be more in store.

Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a career-best passing day in which he rallied the Ravens from a 19-point deficit late in the third quarter to a 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

It's the eighth time that No. 8 has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He won it five times in 2019 and twice last season.

Against the Colts, Jackson threw for a career-high 442 passing yards and four touchdowns, completing an eye-popping 37 of his 43 attempts. Here are several records Jackson set or broke:

  • Jackson broke the franchise record for most passing yards, previously set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996 (429 yards).
  • Jackson's 86% completion rate is the highest of any player in NFL history who attempted at least 40 passes in that game. There have been 4,017 games in which at least 40 passes have been thrown by a single quarterback.
  • Jackson became the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards and at least an 85% completion percentage in a game.
  • Jackson became the first player in NFL history to finish a game with 400 yards passing, four touchdown passes, no interceptions and at least 50 yards rushing in a single game.

The Ravens' comeback was the third biggest in team history, trailing the franchise record of 21 points when Baltimore rallied to beat the Arizona Cardinals in 2011.

Jackson got so hot that he had more passing yards in the second half/overtime (335) than he had in any regular-season game of his NFL career.

He now ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards and eighth in rushing yards, and single-handedly has more total yards than more than half the teams in the NFL, including the Colts.

Jackson had some stiff competition for the Player of the Week honors. The Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another score, in a win over the Cleveland Browns, for example. Now Jackson and Herbert will meet Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

After five games, the Ravens have now had a player of the week three times – one in each phase of the game. Rookie Odafe Oweh was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2 after beating the Chiefs with a late forced fumble. Justin Tucker was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 3 after his record-setting, game-winning 66-yard field goal in Detroit.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is Odafe Oweh Leading the Defensive Rookie of the Year Race?

What move could Eric DeCosta make before the deadline? Will the ground game get on track as the weather turns cold? Could Chuck Clark help at inside linebacker?
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Surprises Young Fan on Steve Harvey's Show

Cartier Carey, 12, is helping low-income families and single mothers by selling lemonade. His favorite player, Lamar Jackson, took notice and had an encouraging message.
news

Jaylon Ferguson Activated From COVID-19 List

Third-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who has missed three straight games, will return to practice Wednesday.
news

Power Rankings: Pundits Seem Perplexed By Ravens After Wild Wins

The Ravens fell in ESPN's power rankings from No. 5 to No. 7 after the scare against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Late for Work 10/13: 'Transcendent' Lamar Jackson Draws Comparisons to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady

Colts Owner Jim Irsay said Jackson's performance was the best EVER in the NFL. Wait, Jackson's not a top 5 MVP candidate? 
news

Ben Cleveland Placed on Injured Reserve

Rookie left guard Ben Cleveland has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Monday night's victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Eisenberg: Expect the Unexpected With the 2021 Ravens

What lies ahead for the Ravens might be just as crazy as what's already happened. As they wade into their season, some unusual qualities about the Ravens are coming into focus.
news

Resilient Ravens Sending Message to NFL

The Ravens lead the AFC North, and riding a four-game winning streak they have no plans to fade away.
news

What the Colts Said After Ravens' Comeback Win

Multiple Colts players said Monday night's loss was among the hardest of their careers and gave props to Lamar Jackson's hot streak.
news

Late For Work 10/12: Lamar Jackson Is Now the MVP Front-Runner

Odafe Oweh continues to stack great performances. Ed Reed chimes in on Ravens' defensive struggles. Tavon Young praises team for 'pulling through' after late-game penalty.
news

Playmakers Make Plays: Mark Andrews and Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Shine

Lamar Jackson kept feeding Mark Andrews and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on Monday night, and the two playmakers delivered.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising