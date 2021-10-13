Lamar Jackson Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Ravens' comeback was the third biggest in team history, trailing the franchise record of 21 points when Baltimore rallied to beat the Arizona Cardinals in 2011.

Jackson got so hot that he had more passing yards in the second half/overtime (335) than he had in any regular-season game of his NFL career.

He now ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards and eighth in rushing yards, and single-handedly has more total yards than more than half the teams in the NFL, including the Colts.

Jackson had some stiff competition for the Player of the Week honors. The Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another score, in a win over the Cleveland Browns, for example. Now Jackson and Herbert will meet Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.