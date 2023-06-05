Reports: Ravens Agree to Terms With WR Laquon Treadwell

A former first-round pick (23rd overall) with the Vikings in 2016, Treadwell played six games with Seattle last season and caught six passes for 42 yards. He also spent time on the practice squads of the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals last year.

Treadwell spent his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings and also played for the Falcons (2020) and Jaguars (2021). He had a career high 35 catches with Minnesota in 2018 and a career high 434 receiving yards with Jacksonville in 2021. During his seven-year career, Treadwell has 110 catches for 1,226 yards and five touchdowns.

Treadwell would be the fifth wide receiver drafted in the first round on Baltimore's roster joining, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor.