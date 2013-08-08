Lardarius Webb, David Reed Scratched From Opener

Aug 08, 2013 at 11:35 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

08_Inactives_news.jpg


When the Ravens open the preseason Thursday night in Tampa Bay, they will be without top cornerback Lardarius Webb.

Webb is working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) he suffered last season, and the Ravens are being cautious in getting him back on the field. Webb has been able to practice during training camp, but the Ravens are not in a rush to get him back into game action.

Head Coach John Harbaugh has said previously that Webb should be ready for the regular- season opener on Sept. 5, but that he might not play during the preseason.

In addition to Webb, the Ravens will also scratch wide receiver David Reed (groin), tight end Ed Dickson (hamstring), safety Omar Brown, cornerback Chris Johnson, and offensive lineman Ryan Jensen (foot). Linebacker Jameel McClain and right guard Marshal Yanda, who are both on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, will also not play Thursday night.

The injuries to Reed and Dickson are tough for the two receiving targets, as both of them are trying to develop chemistry with quarterback Joe Flacco throughout the preseason. Reed has been snake-bitten by injuries in recent years, and he's in the middle of a tight position battle at wide receiver.

Dickson is currently the team's top tight end after Dennis Pitta was lost for the season with a dislocated hip. Dickson has a slight hamstring tear, which he suffered during Sunday's practice at Navy.

For the Buccaneers, they will be without top cornerback Darrelle Revis, who is also recovering from a torn ACL.

