 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lardarius Webb Practicing, Passed Conditioning Test

Jul 31, 2015 at 03:13 AM
31_WebbPassTest_news.jpg


Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb is practicing Friday, meaning he's passed his conditioning test.

The veteran only missed one practice on the first day of training camp.

Webb, 29, is the latest high-profile Raven not to pass the challenging test on the first try, joining the likes of former Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and Jacoby Jones.

"It's always a big deal [not to pass]," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday.

Harbaugh said Webb was in very good shape in a lot of different ways, but just wasn't in good enough anaerobic shape to participate in practice at the start of camp.

Now Webb will likely be running with the first-team defense opposite Jimmy Smith.

Webb is looking for a big season after making 46 tackles, 8 passes defensed and one interception last season in 13 games (11 starts).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About Zach Orr

The Ravens' new defensive coordinator is a former linebacker whose playing career ended prematurely.
news

Mark Andrews Stepped Up to Help During In-Flight Medical Emergency

Ravens TE Mark Andrews may have helped to save a woman's life with his diabetic testing kit.
news

Ravens Hire Zach Orr as New Defensive Coordinator

Head Coach John Harbaugh moved quickly to promote linebackers coach and former Ravens player Zach Orr.
news

Mike Macdonald Leaves for Seahawks

The Ravens will look for a new defensive coordinator after two years with Mike Macdonald.
news

Mailbag: Why Didn't the Ravens Run More Against the Chiefs?

What's the plan at defensive coordinator if Mike Macdonald leaves? Why do the Ravens keep falling short in critical moments? What are the building blocks for 2024?
news

Ravens Eye View: What Happened to the Ravens Offense in AFC Championship Loss?

Here's a look at the film dissecting the Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
news

Patrick Queen, Other Ravens Talk About Pending Free Agency

Several key Ravens talk about their pending free agency decisions this offseason
news

Kevin Zeitler Is Finally Headed to His First Pro Bowl

The 12-year veteran guard will make his first, long overdue, trip to the Pro Bowl.
news

With 23 Pending Unrestricted Free Agents, Ravens Know Turnover Could Be High

There's turnover every offseason for every team, but the Ravens have a lot of key players set to hit the market.
news

Ravens Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Deals

The Ravens have brought back nine young players on reserve/future deals following the season.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

Kyle Hamilton led the way on defense. Mark Andrews played just 18 snaps and Marlon Humphrey had 13.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.: I Still Have More in the Tank

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be a free agent this offseason and says he'll cherish his time in Baltimore.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising