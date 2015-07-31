Lardarius Webb Practicing, Passed Conditioning Test





Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb is practicing Friday, meaning he's passed his conditioning test.

The veteran only missed one practice on the first day of training camp.

Webb, 29, is the latest high-profile Raven not to pass the challenging test on the first try, joining the likes of former Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and Jacoby Jones.

"It's always a big deal [not to pass]," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday.

Harbaugh said Webb was in very good shape in a lot of different ways, but just wasn't in good enough anaerobic shape to participate in practice at the start of camp.

Now Webb will likely be running with the first-team defense opposite Jimmy Smith.