Lardarius Webb Suffers Knee Sprain





Baltimore's top cornerback, Lardarius Webb, has officially suffered a knee sprain.

Webb was covering Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in the first quarter when the two made contact and Webb crumbled to the turf clutching his knee.

Webb was helped off the field by trainers, barely putting any weight on his left knee. He is quetionable to return.

It's the opposite knee to the one Webb had surgically repaired after an ACL tear in his rookie season.

Jimmy Smith stepped in for Webb opposite Cary Williams as the team's top two cornerbacks. Corey Graham is now the nickel cornerback.

Webb, who the Ravens signed to a six-year deal this offseason, entered the game with 25 tackles, six pass deflections and one interception.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Haloti Ngata was also taken to the locker room near the end of the first quarter. There were conflicting reports that he suffered either a shoulder or knee injury, but the team has not made an official announcement.