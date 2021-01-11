Late for Work 1/11: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Are Busting All of the Narratives 

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Go Narrative Busting

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens don't care about your narratives.

We've spent plenty of time discussing the storylines surrounding this team over the past few seasons, but they had the last word on Sunday.

The Ravens punched their ticket to the AFC divisional round with a 20-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, their first playoff win since 2014.

"Coming into the postseason, no team needed to shake more negative narratives than the Ravens," The Ringer's Kaelen Jones wrote. "A year after rocketing into the NFL's elite class only to have everything fall apart in the playoffs, the Ravens had their shot at redemption on Sunday. They went up against the Titans, the team that had unceremoniously knocked them out in last year's divisional round, and earned their revenge, winning 20-13. In doing so, Baltimore stomped out many of the concerns that surrounded this team and proved that this group is peaking at the right time."

"Whether the narratives about Jackson or the Ravens held any merit before Sunday were up for debate in the first place," added NBC Sports' Andrew Gillis. "Now, they've faded into the past."

It's only appropriate to discuss the narratives the Ravens overcame with the win:

"Lamar Jacksoncan't win in the playoffs."

Verdict: Busted

It always seemed premature after just two postseason games when a Hall of Fame quarterback like Peyton Manning didn't win his first playoff game until his sixth season. Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, proved he could win consistently at the NFL level, so it was only a matter of time before he rewrote the narrative.

"It was pretty clear that the reigning NFL MVP, who turned 24 just a few days ago, was tired of the narratives he heard coming into the game," For The Win wrote. "With good reason: They made very little sense."

"It was two games, for goodness sake," The New York Post's Mark Cannizzaro wrote. "Yet Jackson, in only his third NFL season, already was being labeled a postseason failure, disappointment, choker, (insert your own derogatory armchair-quarterback analysis).