Late for Work 1/14: Lamar Jackson Is One of the 'Most Confusing Great Players'

Which Defensive Positional Group Received a D+?

In Wednesday's Late for Work, we looked at Jeff Zrebiec's positional grades for the offense. Today's we'll focus on his grades for the defense and special teams.

The defensive line received the highest grade among the defensive positional groups, while cornerbacks got the lowest. The special teams unit was at the head of the class.

Here are some excerpts from The Athletic:

Defensive line: B-

"The first thing the Ravens ask of their interior defensive line is to shut down the opposing run game. It did that well. The Ravens finished with the top rush defense in the NFL, allowing just 84.5 yards per game on the ground. They also were second in yards allowed per carry (3.8) and tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns surrendered (13). The Ravens could have used more quarterback pressure from this group and more game-changing plans. The Ravens defensive line combined for just 4½ sacks and one of those was by practice-squad player Isaiah Mack."

Cornerbacks: D+

"In fairness, this grade should probably be an 'I' for injuries, because it's tough to kill the cornerbacks when the Ravens played much of the season without so many key guys. Marcus Peters missed all 17 games. Marlon Humphrey was sidelined for the final five. Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry missed three, seven and 11 games, respectively. Tavon Young went the distance, but nagging things made him a limited participant in practice pretty much all year and knocked him out for stretches in games. But it's also impossible to get away from the fact that the Ravens finished last in the NFL in defending the pass and gave up the most passing yards in franchise history."

Specialists: A