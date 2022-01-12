Late for Work 1/12: Positional Grades for Ravens Offense Are In, QBs Get a C+

Do Ravens Need to Hit Reset Button on Defense Under Wink Martindale?

It was a strange season for the Ravens in a number of ways, but one of the most surprising — and disappointing — aspects was the subpar performance by the defense.

The Ravens defense finished 25th in yards allowed and 19th in points allowed. The unit was No. 1 against the run but last against the pass.

Since Wink Martindale took over as defensive coordinator in 2018, the defense never ranked below third in points allowed, seventh in yards allowed or sixth against the pass.

As noted in yesterday's Late for Work, the staggering amount of injuries cannot be dismissed when assessing the Ravens' performance on either side of the ball, but is there more to the defense's downward spiral than attrition?

Russell Street Report's Dev Panchwagh believes "it's time to hit the refresh button" on the defense under Martindale.

"The amount of big plays the team yielded was alarming," Panchwagh wrote. "The number of those breakdowns relating to miscommunication isn't really acceptable in any way. The tackling problem overall reared its ugly head time and time again. It came up yet again in the Pittsburgh game.

"Lack of talent obviously played a hand. But when your best players are also missing tackles, missing assignments, and missing the toughness this team has been known for, there is a deeper problem."

The Ravens have always prided themselves on stopping the run, but Panchwagh said that will only get a defense so far.

"The bulk of the tier one offenses pass the ball well," Panchwagh wrote. "If you stop the run on early downs, what good is it when you can't get off the field in third/fourth and long?"

Sidenote: the Ravens were one of the best third-down defenses in the NFL. Regardless, Panchwagh contends that the Ravens need younger, more explosive players on the defensive line.

"The seeds could already be planted," Panchwagh wrote. "I like what I saw from younger defensive tackles Broderick Washington and Isaiah Mack. Justin Madubuike looks like he has the tools to be a more consistent game wrecker but might be confined in this scheme and system.

"Beyond those guys, the front office needs to retool and rethink how they want to rebuild this unit. They need playmakers who can get into the backfield and win their one-on-matchups in passing situations. The draft could yield that type of player or multiple players."

Panchwagh also questioned whether it's time to stop being so blitz-heavy and relying so much on the secondary.