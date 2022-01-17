Late for Work 1/17: Joe Hortiz a 'Strong Candidate' for Giants General Manager Job

"During Hortiz's tenure in Baltimore, the Ravens have been one of the most stable and consistent teams in the league, winning two Super Bowls (including one against the Giants) and making the postseason 13 times in the past 22 years," Cook wrote. "Although Hortiz is the only candidate whose current team did not make the playoffs this season, the Ravens' ability to replenish their roster with very few lulls through the draft has long been admired from afar by the Giants."