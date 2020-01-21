Late for Work 1/21: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes Both in Discussion for NFL's Best Player

"The good news is that [Ronnie] Stanley and [Orlando] Brown Jr. are both Pro Bowl performers at the tackle spots and [Bradley] Bozeman played well in his first year as the starting left guard."

Dean Pees Retires, Anthony Weaver Reportedly Promoted

Former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees has retired for the second time.

The past two seasons, Pees, 70, was the defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, who knocked the Ravens out of the AFC playoffs with a 28-12 win in the divisional round on Jan. 11.

Pees was the Ravens' defensive coordinator in 2012 when they won the Super Bowl. He retired following the 2017 season after leading the Ravens defense for eight years, but he was coaxed out of retirement by Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel, who played for Pees in New England.

Before coming to Baltimore, Pees was the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2004-2009 and won two Super Bowls with them.

While Pees is ending his career, a former Ravens player is expected to get his first opportunity as a defensive coordinator.

Anthony Weaver, a defensive lineman who was selected by the Ravens in the second round in 2002 and played four seasons in Baltimore, is expected to replace Romeo Crennel as the Houston Texans' defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Weaver has been the Texans' defensive line coach since 2016.

Edge Rusher Zack Baun Goes to Ravens in Mock Draft

The Baltimore Sun's latest mock draft has the Ravens selecting Wisconsin edge rusher Zack Baun with the 28th overall pick.

"Trying to guess what the Ravens do with this pick is tricky," The Sun's C.J. Doon wrote. "They could certainly use help at linebacker and edge rusher, especially if they're not able

to re-sign Matthew Judon. And with so many talented wide receivers available, they might be tempted to pick one. In the end, Baun offers a unique skill set as a pass rusher and coverage linebacker that would fit perfectly in the Ravens' scheme."

Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis, who has been linked to the Ravens in other mock drafts, goes to the Titans at No. 29 in Doon's scenario.