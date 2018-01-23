Late for Work 1/23: The Most Under-Discussed Factor on the Ravens' Recent Draft Classes

Some notable moves the Eagles have pulled off the last two years since Douglas has joined their staff include drafting quarterback Carson Wentz and pass rusher Derek Barnett, and trading for running Jay Ajayi and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. They also were aggressive in stockpiling free agent wide receivers, signing Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith last offseason.

"The Eagles' ascent this season provides a reminder of how many good scouts the Ravens have lost," wrote Zrebiec.

"The Ravens certainly have other strong evaluators, but it's never easy to lose so many scouts who are familiar with the attributes that the front office and coaching staff are looking for in players."

Jeremiah Passes on Calvin Ridley and Picks Tackle Orlando Brown for Ravens

In his first mock draft of the year, Jeremiah chose to strengthen the Ravens offensive line even though he knows the need at wide receiver and the top-rated pass catcher was still on his board.

But Jeremiah cited howthe Ravens have historically addressed that position as his reason for passing on Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Instead, he gave Baltimore offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

And if that names sounds familiar, it should.

The Oklahoma product is the son of Orlando Brown Sr., who played tackle for the Ravens from 1996-98, and then again from 2003-05. It's hard to forget a behemoth like that, especially when adding his big personality.

"The Ravens need to address the wide receiver position, but they have a good track record of filling that void with veteran players in free agency," Jeremiah wrote. "Brown would immediately start at right tackle for Baltimore, just like his father did a little more than a decade ago."

While the exciting pick would be Ridley, the Ravens really can't go wrong with adding any talent on the offensive side of the ball. And if Brown is anything like his father, he will have a long and successful NFL career.

Brown Jr. is even taller than his father, standing in at 6-foot-8, 345 pounds. His dad was one inch shorter, but 15 pounds heavier by the end of his career.

As for Ridley, Jeremiah has him lasting until pick No. 24, where the Carolina Panthers select him to add to quarterback Cam Newton's arsenal.