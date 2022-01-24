Late for Work 1/24: Looking at Potential Candidates for Defensive Coordinator

Chris Hewitt, defensive pass game coordinator and secon'dary coach

Hewitt, 47, has spent 10 seasons with the Ravens and was promoted from defensive backs coach to pass game coordinator in 2020.

Zrebiec: "Chris Hewitt has paid his dues with the Ravens and been viewed as the heir apparent to Martindale if the latter got a head coaching job. He's well-respected by the players and he brings a fiery demeanor and attention to detail. He also has a longstanding and strong relationship with Harbaugh, who coached Hewitt as a collegian at Cincinnati."

Walker: "The Ravens ranked last in pass defense in 2021, which could work against Hewitt despite his unit's excellent track record in previous seasons. The secondary was decimated by injuries to starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and starting safety DeShon Elliott but struggled to prevent explosive plays throughout the season."

Anthony Weaver, run game coordinator and defensive line coach

Weaver, 41, a defensive end for the Ravens from 2002-2005, was the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans in 2020.

Zrebiec: "Weaver is young, smart and personable and he knows how to relate to players. He's viewed in some circles as a future NFL head coach and it appears only a matter of time before he gets another opportunity to run a defense again."

Walker: "The Texans struggled in his lone season as coordinator, ranking 30th in total defense and 27th in scoring defense. But Weaver built an excellent reputation coaching Houston's defensive line from 2016 through 2020. Superstar defensive end J.J. Watt described him as an 'incredible coach' and 'great man.'"

Drew Wilkins, outside linebackers coach

Wilkins, 34, has spent 12 seasons with the Ravens, starting as a video operations intern in 2010 before working his way up the coaching ladder. He was recently selected as a defensive coordinator for the East-West Shrine Bowl for the second time.

Zrebiec: "Wilkins is an ascending coach, praised for his intelligence, work ethic and communication skills. He's worked with some of the Ravens' top pass rushers, including Terrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil and Matthew Judon, and he was credited for accelerating first-round outside linebacker Odafe Oweh's transition to the NFL. … It might be a bit early for Wilkins to make the jump to an NFL coordinator role. Harbaugh will likely prioritize play-calling experience."

Joe Cullen, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator

Cullen, 54, has been a defensive coach for three decades, including a five-year run (2016-2020) as the Ravens defensive line coach.

Zrebiec: "Cullen was in a near impossible situation this year, but the jury is obviously still out about his ability as a defensive coordinator after the Jaguars finished 20th in overall defense, 28th in points allowed and 32nd in turnovers created. Cullen wasn't necessarily considered the defensive coordinator in-waiting when he was in Baltimore, so does one year away change that?"

Walker: "Despite a tough season in Jacksonville, leading defensive players said they hoped their plain-spoken coordinator would stick around. Cullen also earned the respect of his players in Baltimore. … His experience nurturing interior linemen could be appealing for a team that needs to rebuild its front."

Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach

Leonhard, 39, a former NFL safety, played 10 seasons in the league, including one (2008) with the Ravens.