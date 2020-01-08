Late for Work 1/8: Confidence in Run Game, Regardless of Mark Ingram's Health

Even Bill Belichick admitted the Patriots didn't have a player to mimic Jackson.

But as Hensley noted, it's not just about finding a dual-threat copycat. It's finding a player who can perform as well as Jackson does in Greg Roman's offensive system. And you can argue the closest to that is Jackson's backup, Robert Griffin III.

"The problem with prepping for Jackson is that locating someone as athletic and strong-armed as him is only the first step," Hensley wrote. "In order to run the Ravens offense as Jackson, you have to get down the precision of the system, from the snap to the option handoff and all the motions and fakes that go with it. It's all about timing and ballhandling. It's based on deception and misdirection."

How Jihad Ward Overcame Struggles To Find His Fit With Ravens

Eric DeCosta has been considered one of the top front office executives this season for revamping the Ravens' defense during the season, adding the likes of Marcus Peters, Josh Bynes, and L.J. Fort.

But one addition has flown under the radar.

Jihad Ward has quietly been a substantial addition to the Ravens defense. Penn Live's Aaron Kasinitz profiled how Ward overcame struggles throughout his early life to find a fit in Baltimore this season.

"Ward's not one of the Baltimore's 12 Pro Bowlers or a household name; he did, however, play more than half of the defense's snaps in nine of the final 10 regular-season games," Kasinitz wrote. "He's one of the players who've made rarely-publicized contributions that morphed the Ravens from an exciting team into a dominant one."

Growing up in North Philadelphia, Ward endured "poverty-stricken" hardships. After not qualifying academically to Division I Football, Ward played two seasons at Globe Institute of Technology in New York City before transferring to the University of Illinois.

Ward was a second-round pick by the Raiders in 2016, but bounced around between Oakland, the Cowboys, and Colts before joining the Ravens. His resilience has translated to success on the field.

"Ravens coaches and teammates say resoluteness defines Ward," Kasinitz wrote. "Since he signed with the team in October, Ward has played a variety of positions in the Baltimore's defensive front, taking on any responsibility coaches ask him to shoulder. And he's helped engineer a stunning turnaround."

Ward told Kasinitz the goal is to make sure people remember he is one of the hardest working players on the field, and never to go back to his previous struggles.

"I always thought I was going to be an NFL player," Ward said. "And whatever path I was going to go through, I was going to get there. Because, shoot, I can't go back to Philly. You stop doing what you're doing, you're going to go back to the city."

