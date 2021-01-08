Late for Work 1/8: Predictions for Ravens vs. Titans

Ravens Coaching Staff Ranked No. 2 Among 14 Playoff Teams

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin ranked the coaching staffs (head coach, offensive and defensive coordinators) among the 14 playoff teams, and the Ravens came in at No. 2.

The only coaching staff ranked ahead of the Ravens was the Kansas City Chiefs' trio of Head Coach Andy Reid (Harbaugh's mentor), Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

"The way Harbaugh has adapted his personality and coaching style to his personnel since making the change from Joe Flacco to Jackson is remarkable, and should be emulated by other coaches whose teams experienced similarly dramatic changes," Durbin wrote.

Durbin also had high praise for Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale.

"I'm still sort of flabbergasted that neither Roman nor Martindale was hired for a head coaching job last offseason. To think it might happen again this offseason is just wild, considering the success they have had," Durbin wrote. "Roman and the Baltimore offense went through a bit of a lull during the first half of this season, but have been firing on all cylinders again for a while now. He does an incredible job leveraging Lamar Jackson's skill set, and the design of his running-game schemes has long been among the best in the league.

"Martindale might be the NFL's most underrated coordinator, having built an elite unit whose versatility and aggressiveness is nearly unrivaled in the league at the moment. It helps to have elite talent, to be sure, but the way he weaponizes it is something to be envied."

Meanwhile, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks ranked Harbaugh and Jackson the sixth-best coach-QB combo in the playoffs. He gave Harbaugh a B grade and Jackson a B-plus.

"Harbaugh is a Mr. Fix-it on the sidelines; the one-time Super Bowl winner possesses an uncanny ability to get his team to play its best football down the stretch," Brooks wrote. "The Ravens have streaked into the playoffs in each of the past three seasons behind an innovative, smash-mouth offense and suffocating defense.

"Jackson acts as the team's spark plug, an electric dual-threat playmaker with the potential to put points on the board from anywhere on the field. The third-year pro is the only quarterback in NFL history with multiple seasons of 2,500-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards. Although he must prove to the football world that he can win a playoff game, the reigning MVP is a nightmare to defend on the perimeter."